0 Boxer has $155,000 in cash, jewelry stolen at Jay-Z's NYC nightclub

A professional boxer lost more than $155,000 in cash and jewelry early Sunday when a bag containing the valuables was stolen during an altercation at a Manhattan nightclub owned by rapper Jay-Z, the New York Daily News reported.

Middleweight fighter Jermall Charlo was at the 40/40 Club in Manhattan when he got involved in a fight around 3 a.m. the Daily News reported.

According to the New York Post, one of Charlo’s assistants handed one of the bag, which contained $40,000 in cash and $115,000 worth of jewelry, to one of the five women at the boxer’s table. Surveillance video from the club shows one of Charlo’s friends taking off his shirt, then handing the bag to a woman in the club, 40/40 spokesman Didier Morais told the Daily News.

When Charlo, 27, returned to his table, the money -- and the women -- were gone, the Post reported.

“We, of course, have given all footage to the NYPD and have cooperated as we always do for the last 15 years,” Morais said. “The bag in question was handed to one of the girls with the Charlo party by a friend of the party host and she walked out of the club with it.”

Surveillance cameras showed the five women leaving the club with the bag, the Daily News reported.

Charlo, who is 26-0, held the International Boxing Federation’s light middleweight title until February 2016, when he moved up to the middleweight class, the Daily News reported.

