  • Boy who raised nearly $7,000 for fallen deputy's family salutes at memorial

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A 6-year-old boy who raised nearly $7,000 for the family of a fallen Indiana deputy visited his memorial Sunday, WXIN reported.

    Malachi Fronczak of Kokomo, Indiana, sold lemonade and hot cocoa on Friday and Saturday to help the family of Deputy Jacob Pickett, who was buried Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

    A poignant photo of Malachi saluting Pickett’s memorial was posted to his Facebook page.

    Malachi and his family traveled to Boone County to visit the memorial set up for Pickett, WXIN reported. Malachi signed a flag tribute for the deputy and also left behind a bottle of lemonade. 

    Malachi sold the beverages at Solidarity Credit Union and the Kokomo Howard County Library. 

    Pickett was shot in the line of duty in Lebanon, Indiana, on March 2 and was taken off life support three days later. He was 34 and is survived by his wife, two sons and his parents.

