0 Boyfriend awake for 12 days before machete attack, victim tells police

DAYTON, Ohio - An Ohio man is jailed in Westmoreland County, Pa. after he was arrested Sunday for allegedly attacking his girlfriend with a machete while driving along Interstate 76.

Daniel Ryan Taylor, 32, whose home address is listed in Dayton, is facing charges of aggravated assault and making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, according to the Westmoreland County Jail.

The Pennsylvania State Patrol reports that Taylor struck his girlfriend with a machete while he was driving a gray Chevy Impala on I-76, returning to Dayton from a trip to Baltimore.

According to the victim’s statement to police, Taylor had been awake for the past 12 days, high on methamphetamine, and he was acting paranoid and delusional. The victim told police he attacked her with a machete when she went into the back seat and refused to return to the front seat, according to documents on file with the Magesterial District Courts in Westmoreland County.

The victim suffered cuts to her left hand and bruising on her right cheek, according to the court records.

Taylor told police his girlfriend was the one who was high on meth, acting paranoid and delusional, and she injured herself with the machete while sitting in the front seat of the car, according to the court records.

The state patrol inspected the Impala and reported there was a large amount of blood in the rear seat behind the driver’s seat and blood on the inside of the rear driver’s side door, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Feb. 9.

