Bride stuck in elevator almost misses reception

You don’t want to be late for a wedding reception, especially if you’re the bride.
That’s what happened to a bride in Rhode Island, The Associated Press reported.
Melissa Rodger was on her way to the 18th floor at the Providence Biltmore hotel over the weekend.
The elevator stopped 4 feet short of the floor, the AP reported.
It took the aid of firefighters to get the bride on her way to her party.
The rescue took about 45 minutes to happen, but the reception was only delayed for about 20 minutes, the AP reported.
A repair person got the elevator working later.
