Buffalo Bills make good on thank-you gift, send wings to Bengals

The Buffalo Bills are making good on a promise they made Sunday, sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Cincinnati Bengals as a thank you for their last-minute win against Baltimore on Sunday, according to the Dayton Daily News. Cincinnati’s come-from-behind 31-27 win sent the Bills into the playoffs for the first time since 1999.
The Bills announced the shipment Thursday evening in a tweet:
Our friends at Duff’s are hitting the road to Cincinnati tonight with:— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 5, 2018
1440 wings
90 lbs of celery
30 lbs of carrots
6 gallons of blue cheese
9 gallons of Duff’s wing sauce
And a TON of thank you’s from Buffalo! #GoBills
See you soon, @Bengals! pic.twitter.com/ijYi9m8r1y
The Bills had thanked the Bengals on Twitter after Sunday’s games and promised to send some wings to Cincinnati.
Thank you, @Bengals. pic.twitter.com/HrJjuV5zWO— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 1, 2018
>> Bills fans makes more than $104K to Dalton’s foundation
The gesture came after Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton announced that more than $315,000 had been raised by his charitable foundation in the wake of the team’s win over Baltimore. Fans had taken to celebrating the victory, and Dalton’s game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd -- by donating to the foundation in increments of $17. The dollars represent each year of the Bills’ playoff drought.
Update: 14,000 donors, over $315,000. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/uKHgF6uqS1— Andy Dalton (@andydalton14) January 5, 2018
Fans also donated thousands of dollars to Boyd’s cause, the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association, WPXI reported.
