Buffalo Bills make good on thank-you gift, send wings to Bengals

    The Buffalo Bills are making good on a promise they made Sunday, sending 1,440 chicken wings to the Cincinnati Bengals as a thank you for their last-minute win against Baltimore on Sunday, according to the Dayton Daily News. Cincinnati’s come-from-behind 31-27 win sent the Bills into the playoffs for the first time since 1999.

    The Bills announced the shipment Thursday evening in a tweet:

    The Bills had thanked the Bengals on Twitter after Sunday’s games and promised to send some wings to Cincinnati.

    The gesture came after Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton announced that more than $315,000 had been raised by his charitable foundation in the wake of the team’s win over Baltimore. Fans had taken to celebrating the victory, and Dalton’s game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd -- by donating to the foundation in increments of $17. The dollars represent each year of the Bills’ playoff drought.

    Fans also donated thousands of dollars to Boyd’s cause, the Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association, WPXI reported.

