Bus driver praised for helping woman, daughter after seizure

A Milwaukee bus driver is being praised for helping a woman and her daughter.
Milwaukee County Transit System driver Michelle Mixon was stopped at a red light when a 6-year-old girl ran to her for help.
The child’s mother had collapsed on the sidewalk after having a seizure.
Mixon immediately comforted the child and called for help while the girl cried, saying, “I’m scared.”
Other passengers helped to comfort the woman until an ambulance arrived. Mixon, who has children and grandchildren of her own, stayed with the child until the very end.
Mixon said it was “the most memorable and emotional thing” in her 21 years at MCTS.
