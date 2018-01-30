  • California bill suggests fine, jail for giving plastic straws to restaurant patrons unless asked

    By: Zuri Davis, Rare.us

    A California lawmaker’s proposed bill that would greatly affect the food industry is facing heavy criticism.

    California State Assembly Majority Leader Ian Calderon, D-Whittier, sought to address pollution by focusing on plastic – specifically, plastic straws, KGTV reported.

    According to Calderon’s bill, a server who offered a plastic straw to a restaurant patron without first being asked would face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

    “We need to create awareness around the issue of one-time use plastic straws and its detrimental effects on our landfills, waterways and oceans,” Calderon argued in a press release. “AB 1884 is not ban on plastic straws. It is a small step towards curbing our reliance on these convenience products, which will hopefully contribute to a change in consumer attitudes and usage.”

    The bill reportedly would apply only to waiters in sit-down restaurants, not bars or fast food establishments. Calderon also expressed his intention to dump the bill’s harsh penalties, according to Reason.

    Despite the reasoning, several have criticized the proposed legislation as an example of government overreach.

    Some even offered their own suggestions.

    Others have accused the bill of being inspired by unreliable data on the number of plastic straws the public uses.

