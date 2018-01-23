Candlelight vigil held for Alabama Taco Bell that burned down

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - Customers who frequent a Taco Bell in Alabama held a candlelight vigil after a Montgomery franchise was destroyed by fire last week, WSFA reported.
The vigil was held Sunday night outside the restaurant and approximately 100 people attended, WFSA reported.
According to Montgomery Fire/Rescue, the Taco Bell on Zelda Road partially collapsed after it caught fire, WFSA reported. Investigators said the fire began in a small room with electrical equipment, the television station reported.
The owners of the restaurant released a statement last week to express thanks for the community’s support, adding that they plan to rebuild.
