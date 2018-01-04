Carrie Underwood photo taken after fall surfaces on social media

0

It came as a shock to fans when Carrie Underwood revealed that there was more to the story of the news surrounding her broken wrist.

The “Heartbeat” songstress suffered a nasty fall outside her Nashville home in November just a few days after the 2017 CMA Awards. Since the tumble, it seemed that she hadn't posed for any pictures.

In a letter to her fan club members on New Year’s Day, Underwood shared why she has kept such a low profile.

She wrote: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

Carrie also told fans that she’s still “healing and not quite looking the same,” but when she’s ready to get in front of a camera, “I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different. I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Despite Underwood's update, it looks like a new photo of her post-fall has already surfaced on social media.

Adrienne Gang, a reality star from the first season of Bravo’s “Below Deck," shared a photo on Twitter of her posing next to Carrie after a Dec. 12 workout class.

Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD... she is adorable and so gracious... LOVE HER! #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/scDPGudEe3 — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) December 12, 2017

“Just worked out next to @carrieunderwood NBD,” Gang captioned the photo of the two new workout buddies. “She is adorable and so gracious… LOVE HER! #BelowDeck.”

Later, Gang also revealed that she “had no idea” the “Church Bells” hit-maker had ever been hurt.

“She had a wrist brace on, but I didn’t think much of it until I saw the headlines after I posted our picture together,” Gang told US Weekly on Tuesday. “I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face. Simply, she looked lovely. She was extremely friendly and gracious.”

