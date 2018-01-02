Carrie Underwood tells fan club that she injured face in fall, needed 40-50 stitches

0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Sometimes, things aren’t what they seem.

Carrie Underwood fans were concerned when the country star took a spill on her front steps in November, causing her to cancel an appearance at a benefit show in Nashville and husband Mike Fisher to come home from a hunting trip. Underwood revealed that she had broken her wrist significantly enough that it required surgery, which is why Fisher came back to Nashville.

Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody...I’ll be alright...might just take some time...glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 12, 2017

I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on...I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me. — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 15, 2017

But a few days after her surgery, Fisher shared a poignant post on his Instagram that made it seem as if that tumble down her steps may have been something worse. Still, no other details were shared by either Underwood or Fisher. And since then, the couple has been relatively quiet.

Thank you! A post shared by Mike Fisher (@mfisher1212) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:59am PST

In a letter to members of her fan club, Underwood has shared more details of the injuries she sustained in that fall.

Underwood explained that she is still receiving physical therapy for her wrist, then added: "There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up. It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

She continued: “In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

She also wrote: “Now … 7 weeks later and, even though I’ve had the best people helping me, I’m still healing and not quite looking the same. I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

Underwood said she has a long way to go in the recovery process but is also hopeful.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way," she wrote. "And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”

The Rare Country Awards Female Artist of the Year expressed her gratitude to her fans and also revealed that she is heading into the studio in early January.

Carrie Underwood performs "Softly and Tenderly" during an In Memoriam tribute at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville.

