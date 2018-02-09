  • Cartoonish, hand-drawn sketch leads to suspect ID, police say

    LANCASTER, Pa. - A detailed description, coupled with a cartoonish hand-drawn sketch, led investigators to a potential suspect involved in a theft earlier this year, police said

    A man pretended to be an employee of a stand inside Central Market, then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled Jan. 30, according to Lancaster City Police Department

    A detailed description and sketch provided by witnesses was enough for a veteran investigator to recognize the “amateurish and cartoonish” drawing Wednesday as Hung Phuoc Nguyen, according to police.

    A witness also recognized Nguyen from a photo array, police said

    Nguyen, 44, was charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

