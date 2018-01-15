  • Casino cruise ship catches fire with 50 passengers aboard, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A casino cruise ship with 50 people on board caught fire Sunday afternoon. 

    All 50 passengers aboard the Sun Cruz casino ship made it safely to shore near the Port Richey  where they were treated by emergency rescue crews, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

    The Sheriff’s Office, Port Richey police as well as other agencies are investigating. 

     

