0 Cast of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle TV movie announced

The actors who will play Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the upcoming Lifetime movie “Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story” have been announced.

UsWeekly reported in January that Lifetime would be producing a film about the relationship between the newest royal couple before they tie the knot. Directed by Menhaj Huda, the writer for E!’s “The Royals,” the movie is set to document the couple’s romance from the time they met to the moment they announced their engagement, as well as the insane amount of press coverage the pair receive.

>> Read more trending news

People reported that Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser are set to play Markle and Harry, respectively. Fitz-Henley, 41, is best known for her role in Netflix’s “Jessica Jones,” while Fraser appeared in the U.K. miniseries “The Loch.”

Like the duchess-to-be, Fitz-Henley has the brown eyes, dark hair and the perfectly sculpted brows Markle has come to be known for. Similar to Markle, who has a white father and black mother, Jamaican-born Fitz-Henley’s mother is white and her father is black.

Markle’s movie counterpart has opened up in the past about her experiences as a biracial actress, which the former “Suits” star can relate to.

In a personal blog post honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her since-closed lifestyle website, The Tig, Markle touched on the “countless black jokes” told by people who didn’t realize she is biracial and wrote about what her own mother dealt with as part of an interracial couple, according to People.

“It makes me wonder what my parents experienced as a mixed race couple,” she wrote. “It echoes the time my mom and I were leaving a concert at The Hollywood Bowl, and a woman called her the 'N-word' because she was taking too long to pull out of the parking spot. I remember how hot my skin felt. How it scorched the air around me.”

The film definitely seems to have gotten it right with Markle’s doppelganger, but Harry’s isn’t quite as exact. Although Murray is British and does occasionally sport a beard like the prince, the similarities seem to end there, especially since Harry has blue eyes and red hair. Still, it’s nothing a bottle of hair dye and a pair of contacts can’t solve.

With this forthcoming movie, Harry and Markle will join the ranks of Prince William and Duchess Catherine, whose own love story spawned two movies on Lifetime and Hallmark Channel.

The movie will premiere just before the royal couple’s May 19 wedding.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.