CDC director resigns in wake of report she bought shares in tobacco company

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resigned Wednesday in the wake of a report that she traded stock in a tobacco company after taking her role.
Politico reported Tuesday that CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald bought shares in a tobacco company one month into her position.
Trump's top health official traded tobacco stock while leading anti-smoking efforts https://t.co/jnNls158Tt pic.twitter.com/Ytb3E0kZPf— POLITICO (@politico) January 31, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}