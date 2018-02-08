0 'Change it back': Snapchat users not happy about latest update

Snapchat rolled out a new update full of new designs and features this week, but users didn’t seem to be too thrilled about the changes.

>> RELATED: Snapchat will disappear and return with new design

Stories are no longer ordered chronologically. Instead they are ranked based on your most recent interactions. It also takes a few more steps to rewatch a story. The option to rewatch a post isn’t available right after viewing. You now have to go to the user’s profile to get a second peak.

>> Read more trending news

Furthermore, the friends section now contains snaps, direct messages and group chats all on one page as opposed to separate ones as before. And to manage your own stories, you now have to tap the Snapchat logo to access the camera and to see your story views and deleted snaps.

As the alterations appeared, many took to social media to express their displeasure. Several said they hated it, reacting with GIFs and emojis.

Others said they couldn’t figure how to locate all of the new features and were confused about how to find different sections of the app.

I hate this new @Snapchat @snapchatsupport. I dont know how it works. Its more difficult than assembling anything I order from ikea — Virgil Henderson (@Coach_Rev) February 7, 2018 Im not intelligent enough to operate this stupid Snapchat update. Ive been defeated — LB (@lbrow5) February 7, 2018 Looks like Ill never watch anyones Snapchat Stories anymore bc idk where they are — John Garrett (@johnnyrankin_) February 7, 2018

A few were so upset that they were urging their friends not to update the social media platform. They wrote, “Do not update...RT to save a life.”

PSA DONT DOWNLOAD THE NEW SNAPCHAT



RT TO SAVE A LIFE or youll regret it — melissa (@melissamehlhaff) February 7, 2018 Do not update snapchat! It is a horrible design. Stories are mixed in with your snaps. pic.twitter.com/iabgXi7k1i — Skylar North (@BigDaddySkylar) February 7, 2018 I dont tweet ever. But this #snapchatupdate is horrible. @Snapchat please change it back! Im begging you. I didnt want this update, just woke up to it. PEOPLE, DO NOT UPDATE. I REPEAT, DO NOT UPDATE! — Leneh98 (@LeneHermans) January 30, 2018 PSA: Do NOT update your Snapchat and if it hasnt updated yet, go to your settings and turn off automatic updates for apps!!!!! RT TO SAVE A LIFE — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 7, 2018

Users even demanded that the company switch the design back to the original one.

Dear Snapchat,

Everyone hates the update so change it back

Thanks — Macey James (@macey_james7) February 7, 2018 Could we start a petition to change Snapchat back? — (@jess22bess) February 7, 2018 @Snapchat how do I change my snap back to the way it was? This new update is disgusting. — Brie (@PureAphrodisiac) February 6, 2018 Could you please change back to the way it was @Snapchat



Sincerely, Everyone. — Gunnar Royer (@GRoy40) February 7, 2018

And some were confused about the hoopla as they had yet to receive the update.

lol so whats going on w this new snapchat update? mine hasnt been updated — SpiceBae (@spicebae_) February 7, 2018 im that 1% of the population who doesnt have the new snapchat update — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) February 7, 2018 My Snapchat didnt update so Im chillin... pic.twitter.com/fdAL2JmS7l — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) February 7, 2018

You may be interested in:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.