Chick-fil-A restaurants donate proceeds to fallen officer's family

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Some central Texas Chick-fil-A restaurants are donating Thursday profits to the family of slain San Marcos police Officer Kenneth Copeland.
Copeland, 58, was fatally shot Dec. 4 while serving an arrest warrant, making him the first officer in the department’s history to be killed in the line of duty.
The restaurants in New Braunfels, San Marcos and Kyle are participating.
