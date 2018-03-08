  • Child's body found at Amber Alert suspect's home, police say

    The baby at the center of a Norman Amber Alert has been found dead at his father’s home, police said. 

    The Norman Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing and endangered 7-month-old child Wednesday; they canceled the alert that same evening.

    On Thursday, FOX23 learned Victor Minjarez, 31, faces charges of murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

    Later Thursday morning, Norman police reported they found the body of an infant, believed to be Jody Minjarez, at his father's home. 

    Victor Minjarez is accused of attacking the infant's mother on Feb 19. 

    Police said Victor Minjarez fled the scene of the incident with the child after renting a U-Haul pickup truck.

    They said law enforcement officers took Victor Minjarez into custody, but the search for the child was ongoing.

    Norman police updated their information Thursday with the news that the body had been found. 

