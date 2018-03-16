0 Chip and Joanna Gaines: 10 things to know

Chip and Joanna Gaines rose to fame on their HGTV series “Fixer Upper.” Although their hit series is ending, the family has multiple business across their town of Waco, Texas, and a line of decor at Target.

Here are some facts about the couple.

﻿The Gaines opened their first business together in 2003

Magnolia Market came from a dream Joanna Gaines had. The business opened in 2003, but the couple later closed it to focus on their first two children, Drake and Ella Rose. During that time, they focused on their construction business, Magnolia Homes.

The first Magnolia Market, known as the Little Shop on Bosque, reopened in 2014. After outgrowing the space, the business moved to downtown Waco in October 2015 and became the Magnolia Silos location.

﻿Chip and Joanna married in 2003

Chip and Joanna married in Waco, Texas, on March 31, 2003.

Chip surprised Joanna with a gathering of family and friends for their 12th anniversary in 2015. Some of the celebration aired during season three of “Fixer Upper.”

“The party itself was so intimate with just family and close friends in attendance,” Joanna told Style Me Pretty. “Chip stood up and read the sweetest speech and there was also live music played by a dear friend of ours. All the details and meaning behind this party really touched me, and when I think back to that sweet day Chip surprised me I feel so loved and honored to be his!"

﻿They have a big family

The Gaineses are parents to four children and have one on the way. They have two boys, Drake and Duke, and two girls, Ella Rose and Emmie Kay. Joanna is pregnant with a baby boy who is due in July.

Chip and Joanna both went to Baylor University

Baylor University has been frequently featured in some capacity on “Fixer Upper.” Although Chip and Joanna Gaines both went to the school, they did not meet there. Chip graduated with a marketing and business administration degree in 1998. Joanna graduated with a communications degree in 2001.

They practice Christianity

Chip and Joanna are Christians and are outspoken about their faith. In 2016, they did an interview about their relationship with each other and their faith with I Am Second.

Chip has said Joanna allows him to be himself

“I feel like she knows me in a way that has caused me to stop acting,” Chip told I Am Second. “I feel like I’ve really been an actor -- I’ve been a character my whole life. I’ve always tried to prove something to someone.

“When I caught her. I felt like I could be content. I felt like I could be exactly who I was.”

﻿Joanna credits Chip with pushing her to start her own business, which became their home-renovation company

“If I didn’t have Chip Gaines in my life, I’d still be dreaming in my head but not acting out on any of that. Not living it out,” Joanna told I Am Second, adding that her husband pushed her out of her comfort zone.

﻿Chip had multiple businesses before meeting his wife

Joanna met Chip in 2001, when she worked at her dad’s tire shop in Waco.

In an interview with “Today”, Joanna said her husband had a wash-and-fold business and a landscaping business, among others.

Joanna is of mixed heritage

﻿Joanna is multiracial, and shared her heritage with fans on her website.

“I love hearing all the guesses,” Joanna Gaines said on a Q&A on the Magnolia website. “Although I did play Pocahontas in high school, I am not Native American. My father is half Lebanese/half German and my mother is full Korean.”

The Gaines’ businesses go beyond houses and home decor

In addition to their Target line of home decor, their renovation business and Magnolia Silos, the Gaines are opening a restaurant in Waco. Magnolia Table is opening at the location of Elite Cafe, a historical restaurant in Waco that closed in 2016.

