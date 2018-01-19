Chris Pratt loved and nuzzled his sheep. Then he ate him.

0

The sheep on actor Chris Pratt’s farm had a glorious life on his way to the menu.

“He was groomed and shorn, his hooves medicated, de-wormed, no antibiotics necessary,” Pratt, who has filmed movies including “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2” and “Passengers” in Atlanta, said in a lengthy Instagram post. “Surrounded by laughing loving humans, including children to whom they provided such joy. Nuzzled, pet and loved every day.”

>> Read more trending news

The sheep’s transition to his “final destination” as Pratt put it, was trauma-free: “Just a touch of a USDA certified wand to his head and he goes to sleep. The other sheep don’t even notice. It’s like unplugging a TV.”

The post has sparked impassioned responses from people who either applaud Pratt’s thoughtful approach to farm-to-table living or are totally freaked out that he plans to eat a creature he described in such tender terms.

“This absolute jackass literally just compared killing another sentient being to unplugging a TV,” one commenter posted. “You cannot justify the needless killing or unnaturally ending the life of an animal simply by saying ‘they had a good life.'”

Said another: “This is death. This is not food.”

A supporter posted, “It’s pathetic that people are commenting on here about how ‘terrible’ this is but it’s not affecting you! This is an animal from Chris’ farm and as a farm animal the cycle is a happy life then being used for consumption.”

Then a bunch of people started arguing over whether it’s healthier to eat meat or to consume only a vegetarian or vegan diet. Finally one guy introduced some levity by posting: “Poor Rocket!”

Here’s a previously posted photo; it’s not clear if the sheep posing for the camera is the one now on the dinner table.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.