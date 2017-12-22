Christmas 2017: Here are some last-minute gift ideas

0

It’s down to hours now.

Since holiday sales have been in full swing since Thanksgiving, you should be near the end of your shopping list, right? You should be looking for the wrapping paper and tape about now, and getting those gifts under the tree.

You should be doing those things.

If you happen not to be at that exact moment in your Christmas gift shopping journey and are scrambling for ideas, help is here.

There are great buys still to be had. Check out the suggestions below to help you make it to the gift purchasing finish line.

Target

Target has storewide deals, as do other retailers They have deals on the top toys, plus 20 percent off games.

Kohls

Macy’s

Macy’s has an extra 15 percent to 20 percent off on select items when you use the promo code GIFT.

Best Buy

Walmart

Last-minute gifts ordered by 4 p.m. on Dec. 23 are available for free store pickup on Christmas Eve

Amazon

Order by Dec. 23 and get it by Christmas if you are a Prime member. If not, you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a free 30-day membership.

Subscriptions

A quick way to pull together a gift is to give that special someone a subscription to something they love. Maybe it’s cosmetics, or apples, shaving kits or dog treats. There is something for most everyone that keeps gifts coming each month.

Here are a few ideas:

barkbox.com – Get boxes of dog food samples, treats, shampoos, leashes, etc. The company donates 10 percent of each sale to local animal rescues. The cost is $29 per box.

Birchbox – Get a box of beauty product samples. The cost is $10 per month.

bookofthemonth.com – Select one of five curated options from the Book of the Month Club. The cost is $45 per quarter.

EBY – From Sofia Vergara and Renata Black, get seamless underwear in the styles you select. The cost is $48 for three pairs. Product ships quarterly.

FabFitFun Box – Get a box of health and wellness products. The cost is $49. Box ships quarterly.

lovewithfood.com – The box brings hard-to-find gourmet food in themed sets. Every Love With Food box purchase buys one meal donation through the Feeding America Network and Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry campaign. The cost is $10 per box.

mantry.com – You get ingredients and recipes that help teach someone how to cook. The cost is $59. Product ships every two months.

Monti Kids – Get toys for kids based on the Montessori teaching method. The cost is $297 per quarter.

mouth.com – Have a pickle lover in your life? This is for them. The cost is $60 per month for three or four pickled products.

quarterlanekids.com – Get a box of fiction books for ages 6 to 12. Boxes ship the second week of March, June, September and December. The cost is $49 per quarter.

Quirky Crate – Get some different accessories and purses. The cost is $35 per month.

Saloon Box DIY Cocktail Kit – The box comes with measured ingredients for creative cocktails. The cost is $37 per month.

The Zoe Report Box of Style – From Rachel Zoe, get a box containing fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. The cost is $99 per box. Box ships quarterly.

welcomeandwishes.com – Get gifts for the traveler in your life. The cost is $145 for one curated box.

Winc – For the wine lover, get a wine recommendation each month. Wines start at $13 per bottle.

