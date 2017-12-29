Christmas gifts found on Florida interstate will be returned to child

0

A woman who found a bag of presents on a Florida interstate on Christmas Eve has located the child they belong to and hopes to return the gifts soon.

Andrea Reed posted an update to her Facebook page Thursday, thanking people on social media for their help in locating the family of “Branson,” whose presents were found by her as she drove south on I-75 in Sarasota County near North Port.

Andrea Reid was driving from St. Petersburg to Cape Coral when she spotted the presents on the side of the road, WFLA reported.

The tags on the gifts were for Branson, and “they are from Pops and Windy Randy and Jack,” Reed said. “Unfortunately, the wrapping had come off some of them just because from sliding on the road.”

Reid’s post on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times, and it paid off when she learned the whereabouts of Branson.

“Branson has been found!!” Reed posted Thursday. “Thank you to everyone for your help, you have been amazing!

“I’m still trying to figure out the details to get Branson his gifts.”

Update 12/28/17 BRANSON HAS BEEN FOUND!! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE FOR YOUR HELP, YOU HAVE BEEN AMAZING!! IM STILL TRYING TO... Posted by Andrea Reid on Sunday, December 24, 2017

