Church compensates Outback server who lost job, stiffed on $735 order

    By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

    Updated:

    The church that stiffed an Outback server on a $735 order compensated the woman who ended up losing her job at the restaurant after complaining on social media about not getting a tip.

    Tamlynn Yoder said Monday that Christ Fellowship reached out and compensated her after she was not tipped on a $735 to-go order. 

    She said the compensation totaled “more than the tip.” 

    “(Christ Fellowship) said a couple of the church families came together for me,” Yoder said

    Outback has not contacted Yoder since her termination, she said. 
