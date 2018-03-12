0 Church of Scientology launching TV network

LOS ANGELES - The Church of Scientology has launched its own TV network.

The controversial organization announced the news on Sunday. The Scientology Network will launch at 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday, according to a countdown clock on the network’s website.

>> Read more trending news

USA Today reported that the announcement was made on the organization’s official Twitter account.

“HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA,” a Sunday tweet read. “It’s TIME for us to tell OUR story.”

“The only thing more interesting than what you heard is what you haven’t,” a teaser for the network says.

three, two, one...HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA!



It's TIME for us to tell OUR story...



WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! pic.twitter.com/PCPaaW9M7c — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 11, 2018

DirecTV representative Steven Schwadron confirmed the network’s availability to USAToday on Monday.

According to the Scientology Network, the channel is available on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play. A promo for the network teases original series called “Inside Scientology,” “Meet a Scientologist” and one on the religion’s founder called “L. Ron Hubbard: In His Own Voice.”

It's TIME for the Scientology Network!



Join us for the network premiere, Monday, March 12th, 8pm EST, on DIRECTV, https://t.co/5PTWNWgc66, Roku, AppleTV, fireTV, Chromecast, iTunes and Google Play! pic.twitter.com/JFngm6OetK — Scientology Network (@ScientologyTV) March 12, 2018

Scientology has been the subject of multiple TV series and documentaries -- most notably actress and former member Leah Remini’s A&E series “Scientology and the Aftermath,” and the movie “Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.” Both take critical views of the religion.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.