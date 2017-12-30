Classified emails from Huma Abedin found on Anthony Weiner's laptop

The State Department released five emails containing classified information Friday from Hillary Clinton’s top aide Huma Abedin that were found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop, according to multiple news outlets.
The emails were mostly redacted and were among documents found on Weiner’s computer during an FBI probe last year.
Weiner is Abedin’s ex-husband.
The release was part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit by the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch, according to CNN, which sought to obtain "all emails of official State Department business received or sent by former Deputy Chief of Staff Huma Abedin from January 1, 2009 through February 1, 2013 using a non-'state.gov' email address."
State Department releases Huma Abedin emails https://t.co/FT0qa42Iyk pic.twitter.com/89QlA09FES— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2017
The FBI conducted an investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and had previously said that a number of Abedin’s emails were backed up on Weiner’s laptop, CNN reported.
Of the 2,800 emails the State Department released Friday, only a few were classified.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}