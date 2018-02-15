0 Classmate saves student when she starts choking on candy

FRESNO, Calif. - An 8 -year-old boy is being called a hero when he noticed a classmate was choking on a piece of candy.

Andrew Ramirez knew just what to do when his friend Makayla Annis was in trouble.

“My desk partner made me laugh too hard when I ate a gummy bear and then I kind of tried to swallow it and I started choking,” Makayla told KFSN.

Andrew said he saw her choking and grabbing at her neck so he gave her the Heimlich maneuver.

But his dad didn’t believe the story that Andrew told him. His dad’s a doctor in the area and was surprised that not only was the story Andrew told him confirmed by Andrew’s mother, but also that the boy knew what to do.

Dr. Rene Ramirez said he didn’t realize that Andrew had practiced doing the Heimlich.

“If they’re choking you get them right around here and you just push back like you’re giving them a really big hug,” Andrew explained to KFSN.

And the medical knowledge Andrew already has may be the first step in a medical career.

“I would like to be a doctor very, very much,” Andrew told KFSN.

“I did let him know if he is to be an emergency doctor, he got his first save,” Rene Ramirez told KFSN.

