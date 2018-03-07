  • Coca-Cola launching alcoholic drink in Japan

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Coca-Cola is the world’s most famous soft drink. Now, the venerable brand is going to introduce an alcoholic drink in Japan later this year, CNN reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    Coca-Cola wants to cash in on Japan’s growing demand for “chu-hi” -- a canned, flavored drink made with sparkling water and shochu, a Japanese spirit that is distilled from grains, CNN reported.

    Chu-hi contains between 3 percent and 8 percent alcohol by volume, the BBC reported.

    Coca-Cola spokesman Yohko Okabe said the new drink is a “highly Japan-specific approach given the complexity and richness” of the company’s range of products in Japan.

    No other details were released about the plans for the alcoholic drink, but in a recent blog post, Jorge Garduño, president of Coca-Cola Japan said the drink would be “unique” in Coke's history.

    "We haven't experimented in the low alcohol category before," Garduño said in the post.

    Coca-Cola fans outside Japan should not expect a worldwide release of a stiffer drink.

    "I don't think people around the world should expect to see this kind of thing from Coca-Cola," Garduño said.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Coca-Cola launching alcoholic drink in Japan

  • Headline Goes Here

    Joanna Gaines debuts biggest baby bump yet

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dating app takes stance on guns, changes rules on pictures

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ted Cruz uses jingle to take opening jibe at November opponent

  • Headline Goes Here

    Carolina Panthers' RB Christian McCaffrey helps save life of elderly hiker