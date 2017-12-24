Confederate monument vandalized in Georgia

ROME, Ga. - A Confederate monument that has been in a North Georgia cemetery for more than 100 years was vandalized this week, officials said.
The statue depicts a Confederate soldier with his arms in front of him holding a long rifle, the Rome News-Tribune reported. The hands and rifle were knocked off the statue, the face was knocked in and the hat’s brim was damaged.
“It looked like it was surgically cut,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said. ”It’s just super disappointing that somebody would go to that much trouble to get up there, put a ladder up or whatever to reach it.”
The damage was estimated at $200,000 by cemetery director Stan Rogers. Police have few leads.
The statue was erected as a memorial to defenders of Confederate states, according to the newspaper.
The monument was removed Thursday, and Rich said city officials will try to figure out how to restore the statue and put it back in its place.
