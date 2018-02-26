Construction on temporary Pulse memorial set to begin

ORLANDO, Fla. - Construction of a temporary memorial to remember the victims and survivors of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting will begin this week, according to the onePulse Foundation.
Crews have started gathering photos, flowers and other keepsakes left at the nightclub where 49 people died and more than 100 others were injured in the June 12, 2016, shooting.
The temporary memorial will allow families, survivors, first responders and other people to pay their respects to the victims as details of the permanent memorial are being finalized.
It will have shade, places to sit and reflect and an area where visitors may leave messages.
The onePulse Foundation and the Orange County Regional History Center will collect and conserve all the items, artwork and messages left at the Pulse site Sunday.
Construction will begin Monday. It's expected to last two months.
Meanwhile, the federal trial for the wife of the Pulse gunman begins March 1.
Noor Salman faces charges of aiding a former terrorist organization and obstruction of justice.
WFTV.com will have a team of reporters in the courtroom. Coverage of the trial begins March 1.
