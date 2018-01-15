Cops troll teens after shutting down planned kegger

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. - Police in one Pennsylvania town have taken the steam out of a planned kegger after the officers found a keg in a popular party spot.
Upper Darby police have won the battle for internet trolls this week after this post on Facebook and Twitter, Philly Voice reported.
In it, the police officer said, “Attn young people - you might want to hold off on buying the red plastic cups for tonight’s party behind the Aronimink Swim Club (aka the palace). There will probably be a lack of attendance now.”
Attn young people- you might want to hold off on buying the red plastic cups for tonight's party behind the Aronimink Swim Club (aka the palace). There will probably be a lack of attendance now. pic.twitter.com/J5Ev55iZ5L— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) January 11, 2018
The post has been liked more than 7,000 times on Facebook and has more than 760 comments, with more than 5,300 additional likes on Twitter.
