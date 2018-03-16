Costco hosting 'Military Hour' on Saturday

Members of the military and veterans will be able to get a head start Saturday at more than 100 Costco stores nationwide. The membership-only warehouse club will be hosting a “Military Hour” that includes a private early opening, food samples and freebies, the company said in a news release.
Stores at 117 locations will open at 8 a.m. local time for military members and their families. The first 100 visitors at each location will receive a goodies bag, the company said in the release.
Persons attending do not have to be Costco members, but only members will be allowed to make purchases. Costco is offering an exclusive membership for military members who join for the first time, the company said.
