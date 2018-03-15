0 Country music star Tim McGraw changing workout routine after collapsing onstage

It sounds like Tim McGraw will be taking it easy, after giving fans quite a scare last weekend.

The country music superstar collapsed onstage after his performance of “Humble and Kind” at the C2C Festival in Dublin, Ireland, on March 11.

After the incident, he was carried off the stage by a medical staffer, and his wife and touring partner, Faith Hill, took the microphone to explain that her husband had been “super dehydrated.” She also made the decision to end the show at that point and keep Tim from returning to the stage that night.

Now, Tim is opening up for the first time since the unsettling incident.

He gave an update about his health after touching down at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on March 12. He explained to TMZ that he is now “feeling good,” and also confirmed that his onstage collapse was, indeed, due to “lots of flying and dehydration.” He then added that he has to put his intense fitness routine on the back burner for a while.

“I’ve got to cut short my workouts,” the 50-year-old star, who is known for his washboard abs, said while walking through the terminal with his wife and crew.

Aside from making a few changes to his daily schedule, Tim seemed to be in good spirits, as he offered up plenty of smiles and a casual thumbs up before jumping into a vehicle.

We’re glad to hear that Tim is on the mend, especially since he’ll soon return to the road for his and Faith’s joint tour. The country couple’s “Soul2Soul The World Tour” picks up on May 31 in Richmond, Virginia.

