Couple in their 70s loses 400 lbs together, cite divine inspiration

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. - A North Carolina couple in their 70s has lost almost 400 pounds together after they said they received divine inspiration to get healthy.
Becky and Donnie Hensley live in Weaverville, North Carolina. Their home has a lot of their old pictures, which show how much they weighed seven years ago.
Becky (L) and Donnie Hensley lost a combined 400 pounds together after Becky Hensley says she heard God's voice during prayer.
Becky Hensley said the inspiration to get healthy came to her while saying her prayers.
“I was praying, and the Lord spoke to me, and said, ‘Go find Donnie, and ask him to go to Weight Watchers with you,’” Becky Hensley told WSOC.
Through the buddy system, they dieted and went to the gym together.
The Hensleys said they’re happier now that they’re able to do simple things, like walking and tying their shoes.
