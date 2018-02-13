0 Couple mistakenly goes to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers

BELFAST, Ireland - It was a colossal mistake, but hopefully Duncan Robb’s Valentine’s Day gaffe is under the bridge. After all, he wasn’t trying to encourage sick love.

>> Read more trending news

Robb thought he was buying tickets for his girlfriend’s “all-time” favorite band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Instead, he bought tickets for the “Red Hot Chilli Pipers,” which touts itself as “the most famous bagpipe band on the planet.”

Robb said he saw the tickets online when he was looking for seats to a boxing match and decided to buy them as a Christmas present. After all, the two tickets cost a mere $41 and the band would be playing in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Mashable reported.

"When I clicked on and got tickets in row Q and for 30 each, I thought, 'What a bargain,' there must not be many tickets left and snatched them up straight away," Robb told Storyful. "Also, I saw the date was Feb. 10, so I could make it into a Valentine's Day weekend -- kill two birds with one stone."

When the tickets arrived in the mail, Robb still had not realized his mistake.

"Fast forward a month and we get the actual tickets through the post – brilliant! Up they went on the board – still nobody had noticed my mistake," Robb told Storyful. “It was only until the Wednesday before when my girlfriend wanted to know who was supporting them. She couldn’t find anything about the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Belfast.”

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are not just traditional bagpipe artists. Their repertoire includes rock ’n’ roll classics like AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” and Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water.”

Still, Robb and his girlfriend could only laugh.

“What else was there to do?” Robb told Storyful. “The only saving grace was that we had found out three days before and not while we were in the arena.”

The pair went to the concert anyway and said they had a good time, according to Mashable. They hope to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers at a future date.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.