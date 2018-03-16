Cows roam NY interstate after cattle truck involved in crash

ELMIRA, N.Y. - Several cows were reported wandering along I-86 in south-central New York early Friday after a crash involving two tractors and a sedan, WENY reported.
Police said one of the vehicles was a cattle truck that had approximately 35 cows on board. There was no official cause for the crash, which occurred at 12:30 a.m. Friday on the eastbound lanes of I-86, WENY reported.
At least three cows were killed, police said. The driver of the truck was not injured.
First responders spent hours trying to round up the cows and clean up the debris, WENY reported.
