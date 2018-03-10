  • Dairy Queen's ‘Free Cone Day' promotion returns for first day of spring

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    After a brutal winter across many parts of the country, many will welcome the first day of spring March 20.

    Dairy Queen is once again marking the season change with its fourth annual Free Cone Day. Participating Dairy Queen locations will offer customers a free small vanilla soft-serve cone, while supplies last. 

    In addition to free ice cream, Dairy Queen locations will be collecting donations for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Last year, Dairy Queen raised more than $300,000 in a single day, according to a company news release.

