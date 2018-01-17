Dale Earnhardt Jr. crashes into tree after helping car stuck in snow

0

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - It could be said that former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. has some of the best driving skills ever, having made a living out of going more than 200 miles an hour on some of our country’s toughest racetracks.

Yet, with snow involved, Earnhardt got into some trouble while trying to help other people stuck in the weather.

>> Read more trending news

“(North Carolina) stay off the roads today/tonight. Five minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree,” Dale shared on his Twitter page on Wednesday shortly after stopping to help some stranded travelers on the road. “All good. Probably just needs a new alignment,” he added.

NC stay off the roads today/tonight. 5 minutes after helping these folks I center punched a pine tree. All good. Probably just needs a new alignment. pic.twitter.com/OfA5Q28jew — Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) January 17, 2018

Fans were were thankful Earnhardt was OK, but the tweet didn’t come without some NASCAR jokes.

“Jr. did you attempt to turn right? Gets ya every time,” one Twitter user said.

Earnhardt’s accident comes a day after the former NASCAR driver, voted the sport’s most popular driver for 15 consecutive years, announced the day before that he would be covering the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in the coming weeks as part of his new deal as a contributor to NBC Sports.

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 29: Dale Earnhardt Jr. speaks on stage during the NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on November 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Dale Jr. was not the only driver to find himself in harm’s way thanks to the snow, as NASCAR driver Daniel Suarez found himself stuck in the snow on the side of the road in his sports car Wednesday.

I love my lexus but is struggling in the snow... pic.twitter.com/UXJuAf36AU — Daniel Surez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 17, 2018

Michael Waltrip decided to drive in snowy conditions in North Carolina, and appeared to do so safely in his Ford and later in his Toyota Tundra.

I think my buddy can handle these adverse conditions here in NC. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/lJ8uX7Pbj8 — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) January 17, 2018

Driver Kevin Harvick thought better of it, making the decision to stay in and enjoy the snow off the main roads.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.