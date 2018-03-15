0 Danny Boyle to direct 25th James Bond film

If his own words are any indication, Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle will be writing and directing the next James Bond movie.

“We are working on a script right now. It all depends on that, really. I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment,” the director told Metro US at a recent screening of his new FX show “Trust.”

“We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks. Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now,” he said.

Boyle also appeared to confirm that he is working on the script with longtime collaborator John Hodge.

“We’ve got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment,” Boyle said. “And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.”

Writer Simon Beaufoy, another of frequent collaborator of Boyle’s, told Metro US that Boyle is the perfect choice.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t done one before. I think it’s meant to be,” Beaufoy said. “I can see Danny punching a few holes in the way that those Bond films are made. It will be really exciting.”

Boyle will take the reins from his countryman and fellow Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, who is quitting the franchise after helming two of its most successful entries, “Skyfall” and “Spectre.”

In 1996, Boyle became a household name in his native U.K. with the release of “Trainspotting.” He went on to dip his toe into a variety of genres and built a vibrant filmography. He won the the best director Oscar for his 2008 film “Slumdog Millionaire” at the 81st Academy Awards.

Daniel Craig confirmed during on “The Late Show” last year that he will be reprising his role as 007.7 during an appearance on “The Late Show” last year.

“I just want to go out on a high note, he told Stephen Colbert. “And I can’t wait.”

Variety reported that the 25th Bond film will be in theaters Nov. 8, 2019. It will have an earlier release in the U.K. and the rest of the world.

