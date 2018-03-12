  • Deadly package bombings in Austin likely related, police chief says

    By: Roberto Villalpando, Tony Plohetski and Mark D. Wilson, Austin American-Statesman

    Updated:

    AUSTIN, Texas - Two deadly package explosions in Austin in the past two weeks appear similar and related, authorities said Monday, and police are warning residents against taking suspicious packages inside their homes.

