Delta warns flights may be affected by Southeast winter weather

Delta Air Lines is warning travelers that some flights in the Southeast may be affected by winter weather over the next couple of days.
WSBTV reported that parts of southeast Georgia could get snow or a ran/snow mix Wednesday morning. Along the Georgia coast, the National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter storm watch, with the possibility of ice and freezing rain there late Tuesday night and Wednesday, saying Savannah could see up to 2 inches of snow and sleet Wednesday.
Travelers can check their flight status on Delta’s website or app and sign up for flight notifications sent to their mobile device or by email.
If your flight is cancelled or delayed by 90 minutes or more and you cancel your travel plans, you can get a refund for the unused portion of your ticket, according to Delta.
Those with Delta flights booked Jan. 3 or Jan. 4 to, from or through Augusta, Brunswick, Savannah or Valdosta in Georgia; Charleston, Columbia or Myrtle Beach in South Carolina; Charlotte, Fayetteville, Wilmington or Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina; or Gainesville, Jacksonville or Tallahassee, Fla., can make a one-time change to their flight plans without paying certain change fees.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}