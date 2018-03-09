0 Demi Lovato details 2016 Met Gala encounter that led her to an AA meeting

In a new interview with Billboard, Demi Lovato revealed that she had a negative celebrity encounter at the 2016 Met Gala that drove her to go to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

>> Read more trending news

During the interview, in which the 25-year-old singer also discussed touring with DJ Khaled and her struggles with sobriety, she addressed dealing with what she called “fake” people.

“I had a terrible experience,” Lovato told the publication of her time at the 2016 Met Gala. “This one celebrity was a complete (expletive) and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Billboard reported that Lovato texted her manager and went to a 10 p.m. AA meeting.

“I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on -- millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” Lovato said. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala.”

Lovato didn’t name the offending celebrity, but she named singer Ariana Grande and rapper Iggy Azalea as two people in the industry she spends time with.

“When Ariana Grande and I hang out, it’s super chill,” Lovato said. “One time, I went over to her place. She had never heard of the Charles Manson murders. We were spooking ourselves out!”

Lovato said she and Azalea connected over honesty.

“She’s super low-key; she doesn’t drink or party. She has struggled a lot,” Lovato said. “’No money, no family, 16 in the middle of Miami.’ That lyric explains a lot of her story. She’s very outspoken, and sometimes it can turn people off. But that’s one of the reasons I love her. She’s not the type of person who lies to you.”

Lovato’s full interview with Billboard can be read at Billboard.com.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.