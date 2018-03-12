Dennis Rodman pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding jail time

Dennis Rodman has pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor DUI, avoiding jail time.
The Los Angeles Times, citing Orange County Superior Court records, reported on Monday that Rodman pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.
In the Jan. 13 incident, Rodman, 56, was pulled over on a traffic violation at 11 p.m. in Newport Beach, California.
TMZ reported at the time that Rodman has a blood alcohol level of .21. Rodman had already been on probation after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor charges related to a July 2016 wrong-way crash. He pleaded guilty to those charges in February 2017.
After his arrest in January, Rodman’s lawyer, Paul Meyer, said the former NBA player entered a residential treatment program and committed to long-term treatment.
On Monday, Rodman was ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol program and pay $390 in fines, according to court records.
