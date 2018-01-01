Detroit Lions fire Jim Caldwell as coach

Detroit fired coach Jim Caldwell and assistant head coach Ron Prince on Monday, a day after the Lions ended their season with a 35-11 victory against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Free Press reported.
Caldwell posted the highest regular-season winning percentage (.563) of any full-time Lions coach in the Super Bowl era, but his 36-28 record in four seasons included only four wins against teams with winning records. The Lions also finished 0-2 in the playoffs under Caldwell.
Caldwell led the Lions to an 11-5 record in 2014 and a wild-card appearance in his first season as coach, before leveling off the past three seasons. The 11 wins tied for the second most in franchise history.
The Lions started the 2015 season with seven losses in their first eight games, then rebounded to go 6-2 in the second half of the season.
Last year, the Lions reached the playoffs with a 9-7 record but lost their final three regular-season games and were eliminated in the wild-card round by Seattle.
The Lions also went 9-7 in 2017.
