  • Did Chris Christie attempt to skip Newarks security checkpoint despite not being governor?

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    NEWARK, N.J. - Despite no longer being in office Chris Christie tried to enter Newark Liberty International Airport via a special entrance, the Port Authority said.

    Port Authority officials said Christie, who was traveling with his New Jersey State Police-provided security detail, tried to go through what WCBS described as a special access area Thursday morning.

    It is located near an exit of a restricted area, USA Today reported

    A Port Authority officer told Christie that he did not have access to the special area, then escorted him to the regular area with the rest of the passengers waiting to travel.

    Christie is said to have cooperated with instructions.

    However, Christie said that is not what happened at all, saying that his trying to enter a non-approved area was false reporting, WCBS reported.

    He said via Twitter that he and his security detail were escorted to one entrance by a port authority officer, and that a Transportation Security Administration officer told both the Port Authority and the state police officers that he was to use a different entrance.

     

