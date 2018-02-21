  • DirecTV to raise NFL Sunday Ticket prices, angering fans

    By: JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    DirecTV will increase the price of its NFL Sunday Ticket package by about 4 percent for the 2018 season.

    The Tuesday announcement comes after DirecTV increased the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket basic package last year by 9.3 percent and the larger package by 5 percent.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The basic package for 2018 will be priced at $293.94, increasing from $281.94 last year, according to the DirecTV website. The larger package that includes the Red Zone Channel costs $395.94, up 4.5 percent from 2017, according to USA TODAY.

    Here’s what NFL fans had to say about the increase:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories