Disney union employees protest about not getting bonus

    By: Kelly Healey, WFTV.com

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney union employees protested Thursday about bonuses they said they aren't getting.

    The union group, Unite Here Local 362, said 80,000 Disney cast members will get their first $250 of their $1,000 tax cut bonus.

    However, employees in the union said Disney isn't giving them a bonus until they reach a contract agreement.

    "We are not earning the money that we need in order to pay our bills, in order to survive," a Disney employee said.

    Disney released this statement: "Our offer to increase pay by 6 to 10 percent over the next two years reflects our ongoing commitment to our cast members. Wages and bonuses are part of our negotiation process."

