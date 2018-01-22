Doctor walks mile through snow, ice to get to smallest of patients

ATLANTA - When icy roads hit Atlanta after an arctic front moved through the state, thousands of people were stranded at home with nowhere to go.
However, that didn't prevent the chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta from helping his patients Wednesday.
When Dr. E. Dean McKenzie stepped outside and realized he wouldn't be able to drive to work, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said he walked a mile through snow and ice to get to the hospital.
A spokeswoman with the hospital told WSB’s Kimberly Richardson they are so thankful to the men and women on their staff who made it possible to continue with surgeries, procedures and exams as winter weather swirled outside this week.
The hospital posted the wonderful tribute on its Facebook page Thursday night. It has already been liked more than 20,000 times, with hundreds commenting and praising staff.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}