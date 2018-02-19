Dog found tied to tree with note attached to collar gets adopted

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A dog left tied to a tree with a note around its neck has been adopted.
Zeus was found tied to a tree with a note attached to his collar and a bag of food nearby.
“I am a very good dog. My owner just can’t afford me anymore,” the handwritten note read, according to WTVR. “She tried to find me a home but nobody would take me.”
The Prince George County Animal Shelter posted images of the 2-year-old German shepherd, Labrador mix Feb. 10. Zeus, who can sit, shake and loves to fetch, was able to get adopted Feb. 13, the first day he was available for adoption.
“Zeus' new family are wonderful pet owners who will give Zeus the kind of home that loves him for life this time,” the shelter said on Facebook.
