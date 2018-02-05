Dog, missing 10 years, returned to family

APOLLO, Pa. - A dog that disappeared 10 years ago was returned to its family Saturday, according to the Associated Press.
Debra Suierveld and her family thought Abby, a Labrador retriever mix, died after she ran away in 2008.
The dog showed up on a man’s front porch 10 miles away. He contacted Animal Protectors of Allegheny, which discovered the microchip and contacted the Suiervelds.
Abby had been well taken care of over the years. She was in good health when she was reunited with her family.
“It feels like a part of my kids’ childhood is back, part of our family is back,” Suierveld said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
