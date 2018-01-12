  • Dog missing in blizzard for five days reunited with family

    By: Boston25News.com

    WOODSTOCK, Maine - A dog was reunited with her family after she was lost during last week's blizzard and was missing for five days.

    Albert Silver, from Bryant Pond in Woodstock, posted about his missing 13-year-old dog Sophie on Facebook.

    He said she went outside on Jan. 4 while the family was plowing and shoveling, and went missing. 

    His post was shared more than 2,400 times as the family spent days searching for her - calling animal control, notifying the town, and asking neighbors for help.

    Finally, on Jan. 9, Silver gave an “exciting update.”

     

    "Yup it's a miracle," he wrote on Facebook. "Sophie has been found alive and well. She spent 5 days in extreme cold and winds and in the snow."

    Silver said someone plowed a path to rescue her after seeing her head above the snow. 

    Sophie lost 5 pounds while she was out, but Silver said a trip to the vet showed she was otherwise healthy. 

    Silver said Sophie will be "ridiculously spoiled for the rest of her days."

