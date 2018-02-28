Dr. Phil, wife Robin McGraw mourn death of sister-in-law Cindi Broaddus

DUNCAN, Okla. - Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin McGraw, are mourning the death of Robin McGraw’s sister, Cindi Broaddus, People reported. She was 68 years old.
Broaddus survived a random acid attack 17 years ago. According to an obituary in The Duncan Banner, she died on Feb. 19. Her funeral was held on Feb. 23, her birthday.
“In 2001, Cindi survived a random act of violence when someone threw a jar of sulfuric acid off an overpass. This one act started her journey of courage and the inspiration for her book ‘A Random Act’. Spreading her message of courage, she inspired a multitude of people. She was brave until the very end,” the obituary read.
Robin McGraw shared a tribute to her sister on Instagram Feb. 24, writing, “I am so proud of you and Angela and Shelli. We are all heartbroken and will miss her everyday. She was our hero. You 3 all made her life a dream. She lived everyday for her daughters and you always made her the happiest woman ever! I will celebrate her and her strength and her unwavering support for me the rest of my life. I miss her dearly.”
She is survived by three daughters, five grandchildren, one brother and three sisters.
I am reposting @branlo35 post....I am so proud of you and Angela and Shelli. We are all heartbroken and will miss her everyday. She was our hero. You 3 all made her life a dream. She lived everyday for her daughters and you always made her the happiest woman ever! I will celebrate her and her strength and her unwavering support for me the rest of my life. I miss her dearly.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}